Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,787,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,030,985. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

