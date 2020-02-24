Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,624,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,741. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

