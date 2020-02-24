Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.53. The stock had a trading volume of 337,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,694. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $247.04 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.8039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

