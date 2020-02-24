Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.53. 120,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

