Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.84. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

