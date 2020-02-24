Mufg Bank LTD. Invests $268.59 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,586,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of Mufg Bank LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mufg Bank LTD. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.39 on Monday, reaching $298.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,425. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

