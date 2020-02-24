MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 534 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 70.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

