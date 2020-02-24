MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,200 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

DAL traded down $4.22 on Monday, hitting $53.65. 697,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

