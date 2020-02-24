MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 272 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 44.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 181.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 90.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $22.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.93. 36,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,410. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

