MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $318.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

GLAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

