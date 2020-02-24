MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $331,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,031. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

