MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $8.60. 24,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

