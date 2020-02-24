MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.66

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 7255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.
Several analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $854.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.
In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
