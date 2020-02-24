MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.66

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 7255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $854.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.