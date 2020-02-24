Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $14.54 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

