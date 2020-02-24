Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Mosenergo Pao stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Mosenergo Pao has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Mosenergo Pao
Recommended Story: Market Perform
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Mosenergo Pao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosenergo Pao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.