Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Mosenergo Pao stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Mosenergo Pao has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Mosenergo Pao alerts:

About Mosenergo Pao

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosenergo Pao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosenergo Pao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.