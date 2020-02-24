Morgan Stanley Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $388.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $388.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $339.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.51. 17,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,661. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.