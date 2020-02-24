Morgan Stanley Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $95.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WING. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

