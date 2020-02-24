Morgan Stanley Boosts Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Spectris to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Spectris to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,682.50 ($35.29).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,928 ($38.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,785.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,603.40.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17101.7455198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 43.20 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,352 shares of company stock worth $7,026,156.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

