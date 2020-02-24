Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $173.56 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,358.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

