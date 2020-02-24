Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MONY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 360.63 ($4.74).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 345.10 ($4.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.20. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0001054 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

