Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $18.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
XERS stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $12.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.
