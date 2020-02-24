Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $18.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

XERS stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

