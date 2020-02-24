Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MUFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 394,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 247,210 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

