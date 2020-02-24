Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market cap of $117,339.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.68 or 0.02838549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00231328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00040679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00140561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

