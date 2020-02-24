Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.58. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

