MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. MICT has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get MICT alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.