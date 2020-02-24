Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MBOT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.46. 210,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,154. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 5.45. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

