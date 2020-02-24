MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted MGM Resorts International’s ranking:

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.