M&G (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:VTY) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,468.33 ($19.32).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,428 ($18.78) on Friday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

