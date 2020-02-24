Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Purchases $309,500.00 in Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Donald C. Berg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MDP opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Meredith by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after buying an additional 4,360,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,376,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Meredith by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 103,317 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Meredith by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,444,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 103,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Meredith by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 205,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDP. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.