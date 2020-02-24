Mercadolibre’s (MELI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $820.00 target price on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $699.10.

Shares of MELI opened at $735.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $669.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $362.51 and a 1-year high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

