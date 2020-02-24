Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 16,329 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $217,852,000 after buying an additional 67,970 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 30,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,322. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

