Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 28,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 281,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa stock traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.72. 6,344,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

