Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

NKE traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

