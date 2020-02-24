Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $1.99 Million in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

SNR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 173,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,222. The company has a market cap of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.