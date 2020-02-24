Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.22. 261,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

