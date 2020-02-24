Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,944 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.69 on Monday, hitting $324.32. 287,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,168. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

