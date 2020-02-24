Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,039 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,816.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ELOX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 71,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,631. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

