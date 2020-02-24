Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. 2,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.