Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 10,075 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,826,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,006,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.10. 417,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,404. The company has a market cap of $281.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

