MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives C$7.86 Average PT from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

