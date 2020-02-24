McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Increased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $168.03. The company had a trading volume of 71,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

