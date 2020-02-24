Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $214.83. The stock had a trading volume of 118,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.57. The company has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.