MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of MAXIMUS worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $69.34. 5,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,209. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

