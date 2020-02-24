Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Set at C$7.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.62 and a one year high of C$5.91. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

