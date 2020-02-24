Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) President Sells $11,011,273.35 in Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

