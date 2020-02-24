Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $172,314 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

