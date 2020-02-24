Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $95.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.09.

DOOR traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

