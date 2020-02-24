Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on Masonite International from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.09.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,084. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masonite International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Masonite International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Masonite International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.