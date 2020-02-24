Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $201.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MASI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $178.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $186.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

