Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CFO Purchases $27,100.00 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.31. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 72.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

